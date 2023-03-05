'A really bad performance, the worst of the year' - Erik ten Hag doesn't hold back after Anfield disaster

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag refused to offer excuses for his players after they were hammered 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds scored six times after the break to condemn United to their heaviest defeat since 1931.

Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock late in the first half before two goals apiece from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, who became Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer, another one for Gakpo and a Roberto Firmino effort earned Liverpool their biggest ever win over their bitter rivals.

Ten Hag admitted his side were ‘unprofessional’ with their second half display, as he admitted he was shocked by what he saw.

"It was a really bad performance and the worst of the year,” said Ten Hag.

"We lost the game at the end of the first-half and at the start of the second but you have to keep your head up and we didn't.

"It's all about showing discipline and we didn't, so that's when you start conceding goals.

"It's a really unprofessional performance and unnecessary. You have to do your jobs and we didn't.

"I don't have an explanation. In the first half we were quite in control. Second half at the start we gave two goals away. There was no team anymore. We didn't stick to the plan. There were 11 individuals.

"I don't know, it's really bad. I have given my opinion. It was unprofessional. You always have to stick together as a team. We didn't do that. There was no discipline. You have can setbacks but you have to stick together and do your job.

"We made the wrong decisions. That for me is unprofessional. I'm really disappointed and angry. We let our fans down.

"As a squad, as a team, you cannot allow this. You have to stick together and support each other and fight for each other. You have to defend. We didn't do that and for me that is really unprofessional.

"We have made a lot of progress but you see what happens when you don't keep standards. What I have said in the dressing room is that this is unacceptable. But also it is only one game. We will bounce back. This team is strong enough and we will reset and bounce back."

The emotions were contrasting for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, as he tried to dampen down expectations around his side after a record breaking win.

"No words. Spectacular football game. Outstanding. We played top football against the team in form,” declared Klopp.

"The second half the start was pretty good and the end was pretty good. That is football, it can happen.

"It was the push we wanted. It puts us in the right direction. Everyone has to know we are still around. It wasn't the case for a while but tonight was a proper show of what we can be and what we have to be from now on.

"We need results and performances and tonight we got both. The start of the game was super dominant and super flexible.

"A lot of moments in my mind where we were waiting for the right moment. Second half starts like it starts. Two goals, wonderful and from that moment on we were flying. We know the result is a freak but the performance was outstanding and that is what I take.

"A few months ago everyone thought it was a good moment to play Liverpool - you can't say it publicly but everyone thought it - because they felt we were struggling a lot but now it is less of a good moment, we look much more like ourselves.

"It is important that everyone knows we are here and we are still alive."