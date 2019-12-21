'A good lesson for us' - Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester are behind the Premier League elite sides after City defeat

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted his side have been handed 'a good lesson' after they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

While Leicester remain in second place in the table and are still Liverpool's closest challengers in what looks increasingly set to be a one-horse title race, Rodgers accepted his side were exposed by a City side that could have scored more goals.

Jamie Vardy's opening goal gave Leicester hope of closing the gap in Liverpool to just seven points, but they were put in their place by goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gündogan and Gabriel Jesus.

"Against that level of opponent it was a good lesson for us," Rodgers told Sky Sports. "No complaints about the result from me. It shows there's a long way to go before we can compete with the top sides.

"I thought they were very, very good and the big teams can perform at that level. We were disappointed first half, but second half we were a bit better, we had a bit more courage to get on the ball and play. Against that level of opponent it was a good lesson for us. No complaints about the result from me.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers before the match

"It showed there's a long way to go for this group of young players. When we did have the ball we showed we could hurt them.

"We have to respect the quality of opposition we were against tonight. Technically they're on another level and Kevin De Bruyne was world-class tonight.

"To be ahead of City at this stage of the season shows how well we've done. We were better second half and for us, it's about that continual growth as a squad. Evening's like this are humbling and good for you, because our young squad can learn from it."

City manager Pep Guardiola saluted a sparkling performance from his champions, as they edged to within one point of second-place Leicester in the Premier League table.

"I am delighted with the way we played. We created a lot and played really good," said Guardiola. "We kept going forward and played balls so simply. We didn't want to make every action incredible, playing simple is why the team played good.

"I like to watch my team play well so of course, it's better when they win. We reviewed the last games against Arsenal and Oxford and we struggled a little bit so today was a good example about how we can play.

"Kevin De Bruyne was incredible tonight - he won the game for us. He has always been incredible since we've been together. His commitment is incredible. He's a spectacular player."

Guardiola also offered his views on the title race, as he insisted his side will not give up in their pursuit of Liverpool.

"When we lose it is a disaster and impossible, when we win it is possible to catch them," he added, on a night when he was without his former assistant Mikel Arteta for the first time since he left to take over as Arsenal manager.

"We are one point behind Leicester. I just want to see my team play with and without the ball. The way we played this season is good. If we play like we did tonight we can compete with everyone."

