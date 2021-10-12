| 10.5°C Dublin

A €28m-a-year gamble? Why Liverpool must break bank to keep Mo Salah at Anfield

John Aldridge

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates Expand

A HANDFUL of players in world football earn the right to be treated differently than the rest – and Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly one of them.

His goal in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City last Sunday was the work of genius, and confirmed beyond any doubt that Salah is right up there as one of the game’s modern greats.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two best players in the game for a decade and more, but they have a rival to that title now in Salah.

