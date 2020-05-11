39 Steps to Greatness: How Jurgen Klopp restored Liverpool's pride and reclaimed the throne from Fergie

Across a 30-year chasm, Anfield's torch of enlightenment has passed from a Glaswegian known as The King to a bearded, beaming Black Forest Kaiser.

In the latest instalment of our 39 steps series, we chart Liverpool's reclaiming of the high ground that was their natural habitat for so many years under Shankly, Paisley, Fagan and, finally, Kenny Dalglish.

And how Jurgen Klopp, by force of personality and philosophy, restored The Kop's sense of self.

1: Anfield shone with an aura of destiny on April 28, 1990. Like a classic movie, a Mersey adaptation of Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life perhaps, the familiar reel unspooled.

The Liverpool first-team squad celebrate after winning the First Division title at Anfield in April 1990 after beating QPR 2-1. Photo: Getty Images







A 2-1 victory over QPR sealed Liverpool’s 18th league title, top rung of the ladder, theirs for a 10th time in 15 seasons. Kenny Dalglish’s untouchables were vanishing into the territory of myth.

2: Nobody could have imagined the magic was about to run dry. That a Great Hunger was imminent.

3: "This team is going to go off like a great bloody bomb in the sky" – Bill Shankly, his 1960s crystal ball in full working order, looking into a future where his emerging team detonate a blaze that will be seen from space.

4: For the cycle that spanned JFK’s assassination to the weeks before Irish football’s coming of age at Italia ’90, Liverpool would hold English football in a chokehold.

5: Shankly, the father of the revolution, passed the torch of enlightenment to Bob Paisley who handed it, the flame growing in intensity, to Joe Fagan. Dalglish, lordly playmaker turned sideline grandmaster, ran the closing leg of this gilded relay. The Boot Room supremacy yielded more than 30 pieces of silver.

6: Amid the glory, eminence and majesty, there was unspeakable torment: the carnage of Heysel in 1985; and, four years later, in the old Yorkshire steel town of Sheffield, 96 lives stolen on Hillsborough’s crumbling, unfit-for-purpose, incompetently policed Leppings Lane terrace. A branding-iron scar singed too deep to ever properly heal.

Liverpool fans at Hillsborough, trying to escape severe overcrowding during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. PA Photo







7: Amid the terrible cavalcade of death, the never-ending funerals, the Kop’s rousing Gerry and the Pacemakers anthem was reimagined as a haunting lament. Dalglish and the local boy, John Aldridge, the pain etched into the marrow of their being, were emblems of a city that appeared broken, crippled by the unmanageable weight of distress.

8: "One morning, before everyone was in, I went out on to the pitch and tied my children’s teddy bears around a goalpost at the Kop end. The goals, the pitch and the whole Kop were covered in flowers, scarves and tributes. I remember describing it as the saddest and most beautiful sight I had ever seen." – Kenny Dalglish

9: "Whenever I think of Hillsborough I am drawn to the story of young Lee Nicol from Bootle. Lee was 14 but looked about 10. He reminded me of my son, Paul.

"Lee was in the middle of the crush at Leppings Lane but was still alive when he was pulled out. I went to see him in hospital. He looked a lovely kid. As he lay there in a coma, I whispered words into his ears. I asked the doctor about his chances of recovery. "He’s clinically dead, John," he said.

"I hadn’t realised how badly he was injured. That news ripped into me. My heart went out to Lee’s family, decent people who didn’t deserve to be victims of such a tragedy." – John Aldridge

10: Read those words again. Allow their power wash over you.

11: "Where there is sorrow, there is holy ground." – Oscar Wilde

John Aldridge celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the 1989 FA Cup final. Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty Images







12: Somehow, even as their world toppled off its axis, Liverpool surged like a Texas Twister though 1989/90. A teary Aldridge threw his boots to the Kop after his farewell appearance in September, a nine-goal rout of Crystal Palace where the home side sliced through the Mersey air with the elegant torque of a gulfstream jet.

13: An emerald pigment filtered through Dalglish’s last team of titans. Ronnie Whelan, Steve Staunton and Ray Houghton combined for 99 appearances in all competitions. Jim Beglin had departed just as the season began. Liverpool ended the season nine points clear of Paul McGrath’s Aston Villa.

14: Then, the earthquake. On a stop-all-the-clocks morning of February 22, 1991, the King abdicated. Hillsborough’s post-traumatic stress had emptied Dalglish, drained the spirit of a man utterly exhausted and hollowed out by anguish.

15: “In the 22 months between Hillsborough and my resignation, the strain kept growing until I eventually snapped. By Christmas my body was covered in big blotches. A few even appeared on my face. I saw a doctor nearly every day for injections. He used to come to the ground, bend me over, give me an injection in one cheek and send me home like a pin-cushion.” – from the autobiography Dalglish

The 1991 4-4 draw between Liverpool and Everton was Kenny Dalglish's last game in charge of the Anfield club. Photo: David Cannon/Allsport











16: Nobody knew it, of course, but the first yards of asphalt on the long and winding road to Jurgen Klopp, the figure of authenticity and healing emotional fountainhead Liverpool craved for quarter of a century, were laid that morning.

17: A diverse roll call of Liverpool curators from 1991 to 2015 reads: Ronnie Moran; Graeme Souness, Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish (for a second time), Brendan Rodgers.

18: Across those years, the league title scroll of honour – pebble-dashed with Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering calligraphy – drank not a single Anfield ink stain.

19: On one level it seems absurd to talk of The Great Recession. For, on a wild spring night in 2005, Benitez delivered the Champions League. Three goals down to AC Milan at half-time, Liverpool seized the Lazarus patent. Gerrard… Smicer… Alonso… Dudek’s penalty shoot-out save from Shevchenko. The immortal Miracle of Istanbul is among the most cherished threads in Anfield’s rich tapestry.

20: Houllier, the bookish Frenchman, delivered a trinity of knockout glory in 2001: UEFA Cup (a wild nine-goal roller-coaster ride against Alaves, finally settled in extra-time), FA Cup (a Michael Owen brace sealing a comeback win over Arsenal) and League Cup (penalty shoot-out with Birmingham) arriving in a spring stampede.

Benitez's finest hour came in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League victory (Rebecca Naden/PA)







21: Both Benitez and Rodgers seemed poised to fire the kilns of title liberty.

22: Ferguson, as he had with Kevin Keegan 13 years earlier, fatally invaded the mind of the Spaniard in 2009. Spooked by the laird of Old Trafford’s taunting, Rafa suffered an excruciating meltdown.

Arriving at a press conference before a game against Stoke, he unfolded a piece of paper. A blood-pressure monitor strapped to his body would surely have self-combusted. From the moment he started reciting his list of "facts", choking on each reference to "Mister Ferguson", the title challenge was doomed.

Liverpool would win one of their next six games in all competitions and finish four points adrift of United.

23: In 2014, with Liverpool’s coronation apparently imminent, Steven Gerrard – as if shouldered by the cruel gods – fell like a deer, feeling the terrible impact of a payload of buckshot. Demba Ba’s goal sucked the oxygen out of Anfield’s season.

At Selhurst Park eight days later, Crystal Palace administered the last rites. Rodgers’s broken force finished an agonising two points adrift of Manchester City.

Rodgers was hired as Liverpool manager, succeeding Kenny Dalglish, on a three-year contract in June 2012 (Barrington Coombs/PA)







24: Gerrard, like Robbie Fowler before him and Jamie Carragher in his wake, like Owen and Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez, would finish a titanic Anfield career without a league medal.

25: Those inbetweener years were frequently stained with mediocrity and dysfunction. The Spice Boys, Craig Bellamy’s golf club assault on John Arne Riise, the Suarez/Evra racism scandal, the Suarez/Ivanovich biting scandal, Fowler’s mock cocaine-snorting celebration. There were cup losses to teams of Northampton and Blackpool’s stature.

26: Sotirios Kyrgiakos, Alberto Aquilani, Christian Benteke, Diego Cavalieri and Pegguy Arphexad were among the counterfeits to invade the Melwood training fields.

27: In the four years up to 2013, Liverpool finished 7th, 6th, 8th and 7th. Then, in the campaign immediately after Gerrard’s slip, 6th again. In those five seasons, they were an aggregate 135 points off top spot.

28: In early October 2015, a derby-day draw with Everton left them marooned in the shadowlands of the Premier League. Tenth place. The basic architecture of the club was in need of urgent, radical redesign. After three-and-a-half years, Brendan Rodgers was sacked.

29: Triggering a gush of blood-red delirium on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp was named as his successor.

Jurgen Klopp took charge at Anfield in 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)







30: At Dortmund, by taking down Bayern Munich, the club an oppressed Bundesliga regards as the Death Star, Klopp had acquired the aura of a man for whom nothing was impossible. Destiny’s child. He was bright, innovative, smart, the steward of a buoyant, uncontainable world view.

31: Better again the charismatic, emotionally intelligent, sunburst personality German seemed perfectly in tune with Liverpool Football Club’s idea of itself. The Kop was instantly smitten.

32: Still, his was not a textbook Cape Canaveral take-off. He won none of his first three games and just 13 of 30 league matches in that first season to finish the season in a distant eighth.

But there were clear signs of how life might be when the clouds parted: Europa League and League Cup final appearances, a 4-1 victory at Manchester City where a blitzkrieg 4-3-3 style was showcased.

Sadio Mane, right, and Mohamed Salah have been crucial to Liverpool's Premier League run (Peter Byrne/PA)







33: Klopp gradually, inexorably, imposed his leviathan personality and high-pressing, lung-busting, rapid-transition philosophy on the club. Over the next two seasons Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum arrived.

The manager coaxed beyond-all-expectation excellence from Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson. Trent Alexander-Arnold took his first baby steps toward greatness. There was a stylistic, mood-altering revolution.

Liverpool, playing with a speed-of-light, one-for-all interdependence, ladled their tempo from their manager’s lake-of-fire persona.

34: In perfect and profound alignment with the Kop, Liverpool blazed into 2017/18. Salah’s 44-goals brought a pit-fire sizzle to the Premier League; Virgil van Dijk, an elegantly cruising Dutchman, never hurried, always first, arrived to alarm the doors and install CCTV security (Alisson would follow in the summer).

With Klopp, the smiling, master-evangelist preaching a relentlessly optimistic gospel, Anfield grew strong at once-fractured places.

35: "The only thing I can say is I like people. I like human beings with their faults and their strengths." – Jurgen Klopp

36: In 2019, Liverpool struck the oil of lost identity. Champions of Europe in spring, uncontainable domestically by late autumn. For a city and a club so entwined with its own mythology, that sense of restored self brought a euphoric gush of renewal.

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the Champions League title last season (Joe Giddens/PA)











37: On an Anfield night touched by divinity, Lionel Messi and Barca (3-0 up after a semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp) were splintered. There followed one unforgettable eve in Madrid, Spurs undone, a sixth European Cup, the Puerto del Sol shining a brilliant, ecstatic red.

In the league, Liverpool foraged more points than any Alex Ferguson team had ever harvested, Pep Guardiola’s City requiring a wondrous 14-game winning crescendo, to edge a photo finish.

38: Klopp, the beaming, bearded orchestrator of joy, had only just begun. Liverpool surged through this new season propelled by a wind of history. Records fell like bowling-alley skittles (among them most EPL wins in succession, an English top -flight record for most home victories in a row).

An otherworldly total of 82 points from a possible 87 are secured by the time Covid-19 intervened.

Today's 25-points gap to second-placed City is a canyon, a time zone, a galaxy of separation. All that remains to bridge the 30-year gap, for deliverance, for life to be again as it once routinely was, is the dotting of i’s, the cross of t’s.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League win over Bournemouth back in March before the Covid-19 lockdown







39: Liverpool understands the Great Emancipator is among them. From some heavenly Kop, Shankly passes on the torch of enlightenment to the new father of Anfield. Klopp’s apotheosis, his elevation to divine status, is complete.

