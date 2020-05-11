Close

39 Steps to Greatness: How Jurgen Klopp restored Liverpool's pride and reclaimed the throne from Fergie

Jurgen Klopp won the Champions League with Liverpool last season (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

PA Wire/PA Images

Roy Curtis Twitter

Across a 30-year chasm, Anfield's torch of enlightenment has passed from a Glaswegian known as The King to a bearded, beaming Black Forest Kaiser.

In the latest instalment of our 39 steps series, we chart Liverpool's reclaiming of the high ground that was their natural habitat for so many years under Shankly, Paisley, Fagan and, finally, Kenny Dalglish.

And how Jurgen Klopp, by force of personality and philosophy, restored The Kop's sense of self.