‘33-34 … that’s the best age of a footballer’ – Jurgen Klopp insists Mo Salah can keep getting better

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted players can improve once they have toasted their 30th birthday, as he suggested the best is still to come from Mohamed Salah.

With 29-year-old Salah's current Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, Anfield chiefs have held talks with his agent Ramy Abbas over extending the deal.

Liverpool's American owners have been reluctant to give long-term contracts to players over the age of 30, but Klopp told Sky Sports that those long-standing views on players need to be re-written in an era when sports science and conditioning are allowing players to thrive for longer.

Salah is currently playing football that has seen him hailed as the best player in the world and Klopp was quick to agree that his Egyptian star deserves that accolade.

"For me, he is the best player at the moment. It’s incredible," said Klopp. "His consistency is absolutely incredible, and he’s getting better.

"It's how football is (now)… the best players in the world, two-three years ago, were 33-34… that’s the best age of a footballer.

"You understand the game better, you can judge the pitch better, you can see situations long before they will happen."

Liverpool's owners are aware they will need to make Salah the club's highest-paid player of all-time to keep him at the club and as Klopp has gone public in his view that players over the age of 30 can still be at their best, it is safe to assume he has made similar comments to Anfield's decision-makers.

Meanwhile, Klopp also responded to a cheeky question about who would come out on top if he shared a boxing ring with former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane - and it seems that is a prospect that would not appeal to the German manager.

"I'm 100 percent sure Roy Keane (would win)," he added. "I've never punched a person in my life, with words I would say maybe I have a chance. But no - think of the tackles Roy had in his career - I could never be that ruthless."