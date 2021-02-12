2021 is going to be an interesting year... Roy Keane has joined Instagram

In a move that promises that 2021 could be just as surprising as 2020, Roy Keane has launched an Instagram account.

Keane, who hasn't previously had any public social media accounts, launched an Instagram account on Friday with the handle, 'OfficialKeane16', which is a nod to the jersey number he wore during his illustrious career with Manchester United.

Keane has already amassed over 100,000 followers despite only going live with his account on Friday night. His first post was a selfie with his dog, along with the caption, 'a man's best friend'.

The Man United legend is a well-known dog lover, and was often see out walking his dog Triggs during his absence from the World Cup in 2002.

It remains to be see how active Keane will be on his new account, but it could be a welcome source of amusement during these tough times.

