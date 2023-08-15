18-year-old Cathal Heffernan to complete move from AC Milan to Newcastle after medical

Irish teenager Cathal Heffernan will complete his move from AC Milan to Newcastle United after he undergoes a medical later today.

Heffernan (18) created a stir when he joined Milan from Cork City’s academy 18 months ago, initially on loan in a deal that was made permanent six months later. He had featured regularly for Milan’s academy sides but there was interest in the centre back from England and Newcastle made a push to bring him to the club.

A social media post from the player’s father, former Olympian Rob Heffernan, indicated that Cathal was on his way to Newcastle from Dublin today, Rob commenting “Big day ahead”.

He had been on trial with the Magpies, appearing for their U21 side in pre-season friendlies and once the deal goes through he will hook up with compatriots and fellow League of Ireland graduates Alex Murphy and Reece Byrne on Tyneside.

United signed defender Murphy from Galway United last year and he has made an impression on boss Eddie Howe, though a loan spell is likely for the coming season.