€13million man Gavin Bazunu still part of the Shamrock Rovers family

TAKING on the burden of a price tag of €13million and the demands of becoming a first-choice goalkeeper at Premier League level could crush a player yet to turn 21.

But those who have coaxed Gavin Bazunu along the way, from the chubby-faced teenager who was anything but a star in his early years into a player that Southampton are willing to spend so much money on are not surprised. All along, the 20-year-old has been facing hurdles and clearing them with ease, a talent backed up with a sound attitude and an inquisitive mind.

"He seems ready all the time. He’s very level headed, he doesn’t get carried away and he’s not into living a mad lifestyle. He’s really focused on trying to be the best keeper that he can be. That’s a massive attribute," says Stephen McPhail, the former international who played a part in honing Bazunu's talent in his role as Sporting Director at Shamrock Rovers.

"He's a great kid, he has been here since he was a baby, as a club he did wonders for us. It's great to see him, he's in the league that he deserves to be in, signing for Southampton."

It might have been a grim enough weekend for the Hoops, who lost on Friday night for the second time in three games and now see a rampant Dundalk side just five points behind, with a game in hand, following Dundalk’s 1-0 win over Rovers on Friday.

But that aside it was a very good week, as Rovers are expected to bank around €2m as their cut from the deal which sent the keeper to Manchester City, an overall take of €3m for their academy graduate. "It’s great money for the football club. He played here as a young player in the first team. There was loads of stuff that went on to make Gavin the player he was. A lot of people need to take credit. As a football club it’s given him the opportunity he needs to get where he needs to be," added McPhail, who spotted that potential early on as Bazunu made his first team debut at 16.

"That's a massive part of having an academy, you try and get the best young players into your team and he was brilliant, great around the group. He has been training with the first team since he was 14, he had that maturity quite early and he was ready when he got his chance," he says.

"He’s going in to compete with another really good keeper. I’m sure he’s ready to go there and play and compete. From day one in pre-season it’s important that he goes and competes with the other keeper and tries to get in the first-team.

"No one has seen him at that [Premier League] level. We’ve seen him at international level and he’s very, very comfortable. I believe he can play Premier League. I don’t think we should be putting any pressure on him. Let him work hard, go there for pre-season and try to get into the team. Obviously we’re crying out for players from our country to be playing Premier League football, we don’t have enough of them. It’s great that he has an opportunity to go and do that."

Bazunu left Rovers in 2018 to join City but some joke that he never really left - in his down time in recent weeks he's been back at Rovers games, in his role as a season-ticket holder, even wearing Rovers kit to the games.

"We fine him if he doesn’t have the Rovers gear on," jokes McPhail. "He’s been in with us nearly all week. He was in the training ground on Monday and Tuesday doing his gym work, in with our lads. He’s great to have around. Even for our academy kids. He’s been up to games and spoke to a lot of the teams. He’s just a smashing kid. He’s very, very interested. He still comes into our office and questions tactics, the team. Just a kid who really, really wants to know and be involved. He wants to be inquisitive. He’s a great kid and really does think about the game."