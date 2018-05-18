Premier League young guns going for it in Germany

Here Press Association Sport looks at four other players who have broadened their horizons and moved to Germany in the last couple of seasons.

Oliver Burke

Malta v Scotland – 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group F – Scotland Training and Press Conference – Ta’Qali National Stadium

In 2016-17, Kirkcaldy-born Burke raised eyebrows when he joined Bundesliga newcomers RB Leipzig at the age of 19, going on to make 25 appearances for the Bulls. The Scotland international helped Leipzig to a second-placed finish which earned qualification for the Champions League, before joining West Brom last summer.

Ademola Lookman

England U21 v Latvia U21 – 2019 UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying – Group 4 – Vitality Stadium

Londoner Lookman has been a real hit in the German top flight, impressing since joining RB Leipzig on loan from Everton at the age of 20. The England Under-21 international forward has netted five goals in 11 games for Leipzig since February, including three in his last two, as they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.