Friday 18 May 2018

Premier League young guns going for it in Germany

Bennetts the latest youngster to try his luck in the Bundesliga.

Everton v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Goodison Park

By Simon Lovell, Press Association Sport

Tottenham youngster Keanan Bennetts is the latest Premier League prospect to head to the Bundesliga after joining Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here Press Association Sport looks at four other players who have broadened their horizons and moved to Germany in the last couple of seasons.

Oliver Burke

Malta v Scotland – 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group F – Scotland Training and Press Conference – Ta’Qali National Stadium

In 2016-17, Kirkcaldy-born Burke raised eyebrows when he joined Bundesliga newcomers RB Leipzig at the age of 19, going on to make 25 appearances for the Bulls.  The Scotland international helped Leipzig to a second-placed finish which earned qualification for the Champions League, before joining West Brom last summer.

Ademola Lookman

England U21 v Latvia U21 – 2019 UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying – Group 4 – Vitality Stadium

Londoner Lookman has been a real hit in the German top flight, impressing since joining RB Leipzig on loan from Everton at the age of 20.  The England Under-21 international forward has netted five goals in 11 games for Leipzig since February, including three in his last two, as they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

Reece Oxford

Hull City v West Ham United – Under-21 Premier League Cup – Final – Second Leg – KC Stadium

Bennetts is not the first bright young thing from Britain to move to Borussia Monchengladbach recently. Last summer, aged 18, West Ham prospect Oxford headed to Borussia-Park for a loan deal which ended after four appearances in December. However, the midfielder rejoined the Foals at the end of January, playing four more matches.

Jadon Sancho

Chelsea v Manchester City – FA Youth Cup Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge

Manchester City forward Sancho signed for Borussia Dortmund last summer for around £8million. Aged 17, the London-born forward took the number seven shirt previously worn by Barcelona-bound Ousmane Dembele and has since made 12 appearances, netting his first goal in last month’s 4-0 defeat of  Bayer Leverkusen and having a hand in two others.

