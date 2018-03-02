Premier League talking points

Wenger needs a lift

Arsenal have endured a dismal week at the hands of Manchester City

It has been a bad week for Arsenal and their under-fire manager Arsene Wenger after two 3-0 losses to Manchester City, in the Carabao Cup final and Premier League at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners were not favourites going into either game but the manner of their surrender, particularly at Wembley, has piled the pressure on under-fire Wenger. The Europa League looks to be Arsenal’s only hope of salvaging something from the season, but Wenger badly needs some respite and a win at Brighton on Sunday would help.

Can Chelsea delay City’s charge?

Pep Guardiola's side are powering towards the title

It is surely now a matter of when, not if, City win the title. Pep Guardiola’s side need only five wins to take the crown. There was little sign of easing up in their performance against Arsenal on Thursday – until the game was wrapped up, anyway – and City will go all out for another victory against Chelsea on Sunday. It has been a busy week, however, and Chelsea are good enough to exploit any weariness. A Chelsea win might only delay the coronation, but it could prevent any chance of it happening after the Manchester derby in April.