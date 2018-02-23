Premier League talking points

Can Baggies bad boys aid an under-pressure Pardew?

Alan Pardew says Jonny Evans will captain @WBA against @htafcdotcom this weekend. "The disciplinary side is dealt with," says Pardew. — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) February 22, 2018

The heat is on basement dwellers West Brom and boss Pardew, who is rumoured to be fighting to save his job having won just one Premier League fixture since being appointed in November. The mood has not been helped by a disastrous trip to Barcelona where four senior players – Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill – were alleged to have been involved in the theft of a taxi. Pardew has confirmed Evans will be reinstated as captain against Huddersfield this weekend, while Barry and Livermore could also feature. Pardew desperately needs a performance from his experienced players and they owe him one following recent events.

How will Morgan Schneiderlin respond to the boo boys?

Morgan Schneiderlin has experienced a tough season (Nick Potts/PA)

Barry and Evans were both jeered by a section of West Brom supporters at last weekend’s FA Cup tie with Southampton, seven days after Everton midfielder Schneiderlin had heard jeers from his own supporters greet his arrival as a substitute. Toffees boss Sam Allardyce, who admitted he was surprised by the reception the out-of-form midfielder received, has implored his player to “let your football do your talking”. That will be easier if Allardyce elects to start him at Watford rather than leave him on the bench until the final 10 minutes again.