Premier League talking points

Conte’s troubles continue?

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea – Premier League – AMEX Stadium

Not for the first time, trouble is brewing at Stamford Bridge. Reported tensions between title-winning manager Antonio Conte and the owners have been dismissed by the Italian, who has spoken of intention to see out at least the remaining 18 months of his deal. However, all does not appear well at Chelsea and Wednesday’s 3-0 walloping at home to Bournemouth set off alarms. Watford are looking to compound matters with their first win under manager Javi Gracia this Monday.

Can United respond?

"We're doing better than last season and it's very important for us to do better than last season," Jose says. "We are trying to win something this season, and if not, we will try to be stronger for next season." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cvKdHvAMjn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2018

Wednesday’s defeat at Tottenham was far more convincing than the 2-0 scoreline suggests as Manchester United were outplayed at Wembley. Jose Mourinho’s men return to action at home to a Huddersfield side that caused problems earlier in the season, with the Terriers securing a famous win to end the Red Devils’ unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign in October. United need to avoid a similar slip-up on Saturday, when respects will be paid to the victims of the Munich disaster ahead of the 60th anniversary.