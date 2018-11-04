Premier League pays tribute to Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Tributes were paid to Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during an emotional game at Cardiff, while champions Manchester City moved two points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool at the top.

Tributes were paid to Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during an emotional game at Cardiff, while champions Manchester City moved two points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool at the top.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend.

Fitting send off for Srivaddhanaprabha

Football has taken a back seat during the past week following the tragic helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium. Fans of each top-flight club respectfully honoured the memory of the five people who died, including Leicester owner Srivaddhanaprabha, ahead of every game. The Foxes, whose fixture at Cardiff was in doubt following the incident, fittingly marked the occasion with victory as Demarai Gray’s winner sparked an outpouring of emotion.

VAR too many mistakes

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, right, was incorrectly denied a goal at Arsenal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett led fresh calls for the introduction of video assistant referee technology in the Premier League following a number of errors by officials on Saturday. Liverpool and Wolves both dropped points after incorrectly having goals ruled out for offside, while West Ham were denied a clear penalty against Burnley, and Cardiff’s Sol Bamba escaped punishment for handling on the line in the defeat to Leicester.

More improvement needed for Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was not happy with Manchester United’s performance at Bournemouth (Mark Kerton/PA)

Despite snatching a 2-1 success at Bournemouth thanks to Marcus Rashford’s injury-time winner, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will have plenty on his mind. The Portuguese recognised his side were “very lucky” to escape from the south coast with all three points and admitted their first-half display was “awful”. United have now taken nine points from the last 12 available but their current performances suggest a top-four finish may be difficult.

Aguero an all-time great

Sergio Aguero underlined his status as one of English football’s finest foreign imports with his 150th Premier League goal in the 6-1 thrashing of Southampton. Sunday’s emphatic success moved champions City two points clear of title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool at the top and put Argentinian Aguero level with Reds great Michael Owen in the league’s all-time scoring charts. Former France forward Thierry Henry – who registered 175 times for Arsenal – is the only oversees player ahead of Aguero.

Magpies end wait for win

Yesssssssssss. A mahoooooosive 3 points for @NUFC. Well done @AyozePG 🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 3, 2018

Ongoing issues between Newcastle fans and owner Mike Ashley, combined with a 10-game winless run, have made for a miserable few months on Tyneside. Rafael Benitez’s struggling Magpies finally lifted some of the gloom by moving themselves out of the bottom three with a battling 1-0 win over high-flying Watford. Newcastle finished in 10th position last season and the narrow victory could act as a catalyst to kick-start their campaign.

Press Association