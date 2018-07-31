A host of Premier League youngsters have been allowed to leave their clubs on loan ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Premier League loan stars – who to look out for

Here, Press Association Sport highlights five players who have already made temporary moves and five more who may be in line for short-term switches.

Harvey Barnes (Leicester to West Brom)

Following successful loan spells with MK Dons and Barnsley, the England Under-20 midfielder signed a new four-year contract with the Foxes before moving to The Hawthorns for the duration of the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season.

Mason Mount (Chelsea to Derby)

Mason Mount has joined up with Frank Lampard at Derby County...



You're in safe hands, Mason! 👊https://t.co/H87WWPibaV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2018

The 19-year-old hit 14 goals for Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem last season and will continue his development under the tutelage of former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard at Pride Park.

Harry Wilson (Liverpool to Derby)

A senior Wales international having made only a single substitute appearance for Liverpool, 21-year-old winger Wilson is another of Lampard’s temporary recruits after he impressed on loan at Hull in the second half of last season.

Lewis Baker (Chelsea to Leeds)

✍️ | #LUFC are delighted to announce the season-long loan signing of @lew_baker from Premier League side Chelsea — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 30, 2018

At the age of 23, midfielder Baker is still way down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and has joined his fifth different club in four years following a successful spell in Dutch football and indifferent periods with Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Middlesbrough.

Ryan Kent (Liverpool to Rangers)

🗣️ Ryan Kent: "They have got a person in charge now in Steven Gerrard who has played at the highest level and achieved many great things." pic.twitter.com/DQ4v82ZEZk — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 22, 2018

Another player who is no stranger to short-term moves, 21-year-old winger Kent has linked up with Anfield great Steven Gerrard in Glasgow following time with Coventry, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden was part of Manchester City’s Premier League title-winning squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Top scorer at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, 18-year-old Foden was a Premier League winner with City last season but has not started a league game for his parent club and is unlikely to have too many first-team opportunities in the coming season.

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Tammy Abraham scored five goals in 31 Premier League games for Swansea last season (Anthony Devlin/PA)

After hitting 23 Championship goals for Bristol City in the 2016/17 campaign, the 20-year-old striker struggled to hit the net regularly in the top flight at Swansea and could be allowed to continue his development elsewhere by new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

Ben Woodburn (Liverpool)

Ben Woodburn has won seven caps for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Wales forward Woodburn has been heavily linked with a loan move to Championship club Sheffield United as he looks to build on the experience gained during his 11 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, which included a League Cup goal against Leeds.

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Scott McTominay has made 15 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

A loan move seems unlikely given the Scotland midfielder made 23 appearances for United’s first team last campaign but, with the arrival of Brazil international Fred and Marouane Fellaini signing a new contract, Jose Mourinho may permit a temporary switch.

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

Eddie Nketiah scored twice in the Carabao Cup against Norwich last season (Paul Harding/PA)

The England Under-21 striker scored twice in 10 substitute appearances in Arsene Wenger’s final season at the Emirates Stadium but is battling Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Welbeck for more action under new Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Press Association