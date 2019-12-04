Sport Soccer

Wednesday 4 December 2019

Premier League live: Liverpool turn on the style against Everton as Man United retake the lead

  • This is the 233rd Merseyside derby
  • Liverpool blast four first half goals in a thrilling battle with Everton
  • Marcus Rashford double puts Manchester United ahead against Tottenham at Old Trafford
Divock Origi handed Liverpool an early lead in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield
Independent.ie Sportsdesk

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool aim to increase their lead at the summit of the Premier League with a win over their struggling Merseyside neighbours Everton at Anfield on a night of action that also sees Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho take on his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Online Editors

