Premier League kit parade: All 20 home shirts rated

Nothing screams new Premier League season like a box-fresh batch of new kits.

Here, Press Association Sport rates all 20 new home strips for the coming top-flight campaign.

Arsenal

The Gunners have opted for red hoop detail on white sleeves for their new main kit: 7/10

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have kept it classic with their new Umbro offering: 8/10

Brighton

Brighton have stuck to a tried and tested formula too: 8/10

Burnley

The all-blue sleeves freshen up Burnley’s look this term: 7/10

Cardiff

Adidas’ signature stripes crest the shoulders of Cardiff’s new effort: 7/10

Chelsea

Chelsea have jazzed up their standard blue issue with darts of red and white: 6/10

Crystal Palace

The yellow fringing on Palace’s new kit ties the shirt together: 7/10

Everton

New signing Richarlison, pictured, sports Everton’s new kit (Nick Potts/PA)

The grandad collar and retro sleeve detail should be a hit with Everton supporters: 8/10

Fulham

Premier League new boys Fulham have nailed their kit thanks to a neat update incorporating some retro features: 9/10

Huddersfield

The ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ mantra has served Huddersfield well: 7/10

Leicester

Leicester have swapped kit manufacturers to Adidas and duly shoulder the German giants’ three stripes: 7/10

Liverpool

The Reds hope the polo shirt-style collar will impress fans: 7/10

Manchester City

The blurred sleeve/shoulder design could polarise opinion for Manchester City: 5/10

Manchester United

United’s “train track” design at the bottom of their shirt is meant to hark back to the club’s original name, Newton Heath Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Football Club: 6/10

Newcastle

Newcastle have wisely opted for simplicity to let tradition do the talking: 8/10

Southampton

The Saints have produced a solid offering this year, returning to majority stripes: 7/10

Tottenham

Barring the blue swathes at the bottom, precious little changes for Spurs: 6/10

Watford

Great change harbours equal risk but Watford have pulled off their switch from all-yellow to stripes in style: 9/10

West Ham

The Hammers have plumped for more claret than blue, but it’s a solid result overall: 6/10

Wolves

It is Adidas for Wolves and the new boys will kick-off their season looking sharp: 7/10

