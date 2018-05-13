Premier League final day – in pictures
Arsene Wenger said goodbye while Mohamed Salah claimed the Golden Boot.
The curtain came down on another action-packed Premier League season on Sunday.
Here, Press Association Sport brings you the best photos from the final afternoon of the 2017-18 campaign.
Anfield is the place to start as Mohamed Salah scored his 32nd goal of the term – a record in a 38-game Premier League season.
Salah scored Liverpool’s first goal in a comfortable 4-0 win over Brighton to secure the Golden Boot.
As it turns out, Salah would have won the Golden Boot had he not scored as his nearest rival Harry Kane only scored twice in Tottenham’s 5-4 win over Leicester.
Arsene Wenger took charge of Arsenal for the last time as they beat Huddersfield 1-0.
At Old Trafford, Michael Carrick led Manchester United out in his last game before hanging up his boots. United beat Watford 1-0.
The United fans used the fixture to wish their former manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following surgery on a brain haemorrhage.
Chelsea lost their season finale 3-0 at Newcastle, piling more pressure on Blues manager Antonio Conte.
Dwight Gayle scored the first as Newcastle ended their season in style.
Barring a disaster, Southampton knew their place in next season’s Premier League was already assured. So losing 1-0 in the final seconds to Manchester City had no bearing on their survival and some of their fans celebrated on the pitch after the game.
That meant Swansea’s relegation was confirmed after they lost 2-1 at home to already-relegated Stoke.
Swansea fans protested before the game about a lack of ambition and investment that they felt led to their relegation.
No such worries for Sean Dyche’s Burnley, who can spend the summer looking forward to a European campaign next season after finishing seventh.
West Ham ended a turbulent season by beating Everton 3-1, with Manuel Lanzini on the scoresheet.
Crystal Palace ended their season with a 2-0 win over West Brom at Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha scored one of their goals.
And finally, watching Palace end their season in style was John Motson who was commentating on his final game for the BBC.
