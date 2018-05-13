Premier League final day – in pictures

The curtain came down on another action-packed Premier League season on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport brings you the best photos from the final afternoon of the 2017-18 campaign.

Anfield is the place to start as Mohamed Salah scored his 32nd goal of the term – a record in a 38-game Premier League season. Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Anfield Salah scored Liverpool’s first goal in a comfortable 4-0 win over Brighton to secure the Golden Boot.

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Anfield As it turns out, Salah would have won the Golden Boot had he not scored as his nearest rival Harry Kane only scored twice in Tottenham’s 5-4 win over Leicester. Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City – Premier League – Wembley Stadium Arsene Wenger took charge of Arsenal for the last time as they beat Huddersfield 1-0.

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal – Premier League – John Smith’s Stadium At Old Trafford, Michael Carrick led Manchester United out in his last game before hanging up his boots. United beat Watford 1-0. The United fans used the fixture to wish their former manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

Manchester United v Watford – Premier League – Old Trafford Chelsea lost their season finale 3-0 at Newcastle, piling more pressure on Blues manager Antonio Conte. Newcastle United v Chelsea – Premier League – St James’ Park Dwight Gayle scored the first as Newcastle ended their season in style.

Newcastle United v Chelsea – Premier League – St James’ Park Barring a disaster, Southampton knew their place in next season’s Premier League was already assured. So losing 1-0 in the final seconds to Manchester City had no bearing on their survival and some of their fans celebrated on the pitch after the game.

Southampton v Manchester City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium That meant Swansea’s relegation was confirmed after they lost 2-1 at home to already-relegated Stoke.

Swansea City v Stoke City – Premier League – Liberty Stadium Swansea fans protested before the game about a lack of ambition and investment that they felt led to their relegation. Swansea City v Stoke City – Premier League – Liberty Stadium No such worries for Sean Dyche’s Burnley, who can spend the summer looking forward to a European campaign next season after finishing seventh. Burnley v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Turf Moor West Ham ended a turbulent season by beating Everton 3-1, with Manuel Lanzini on the scoresheet.

West Ham United v Everton – Premier League – London Stadium Crystal Palace ended their season with a 2-0 win over West Brom at Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha scored one of their goals.

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League – Selhurst Park And finally, watching Palace end their season in style was John Motson who was commentating on his final game for the BBC. Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League – Selhurst Park

