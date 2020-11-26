Premier League confirms Christmas fixture schedule – when are the key games?

| 5.8°C Dublin
The Premier League fixtures for December have been confirmed, with plenty of changes for live broadcasts across the hectic festive schedule.
While some supporters will be able to get into stadiums as part of the Government’s new regionalised approach to coronavirus restrictions, there will be 60 matches made available for armchair fans.
The revised schedule continues to cause debate, with managers hitting out a perceived lack of recovery time.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp labelled the decision to see his side play Brighton in the Saturday 12.30pm kick-off following a Champions League fixture at Anfield on Wednesday night as “nearly a crime”.
Under the December Premier League broadcast schedule, no club has a gap between games of less than 48 hours, which is an improvement on last season’s fixtures.
The average gap between matches in rounds 15 and 16 of the Premier League in 2020-21 is 62 hours per club.
Last season, for the corresponding fixture schedule, it was just under 53 hours per club.
Here, the PA news agency lists some of the key live games during December.
3pm – Manchester City v Fulham (BT Sport)
5:30pm – West Ham v Manchester United (Sky Sports)
8pm – Chelsea v Leeds (Sky Sports)
4:30pm – Tottenham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
7:15pm – Liverpool v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)
5:30pm – Manchester United v Manchester City (Sky Sports)
8pm – Everton v Chelsea (BT Sport)
2:15pm – Crystal Palace v Tottenham (Sky Sports)
4:30pm – Fulham v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
6pm: Wolves v Chelsea (Amazon Prime Video)
8pm: Manchester City v West Brom (Amazon Prime Video)
8pm – Liverpool v Tottenham (Amazon Prime Video)
8pm – Sheffield United v Manchester United (Amazon Prime Video)
12:30pm – Crystal Palace v Liverpool (BT Sport)
3pm – Southampton v Manchester City (Amazon Prime Video)
2:15pm – Tottenham v Leicester (Sky Sports)
4:30pm – Manchester United v Leeds (Sky Sports)
8pm – Chelsea v West Ham (Sky Sports)
12:30pm – Leicester v Manchester United (BT Sport)
5:30pm – Arsenal v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
8pm – Manchester City v Newcastle (BT Sport)
4:30pm – Liverpool v West Brom (Sky Sports)
7:15pm – Wolves v Tottenham (Sky Sports)
5:30pm – Chelsea v Aston Villa (Amazon Prime Video)
8pm – Everton v Manchester City (Amazon Prime Video)
8pm – Manchester United v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)
6pm – Tottenham v Fulham (Amazon Prime Video)
8pm – Newcastle v Liverpool (Amazon Prime Video)
