Premier League clubs will not release players for games in red-list countries

Roberto Firmino (left) and Alisson (right) were expected to be involved with Brazil (Adam Davy/PA)

Premier League clubs will not release players for international matches played next month in countries on the UK Government’s red list.

The Premier League said in a statement that the decision by its clubs, reached “reluctantly but unanimously”, was one it “strongly supported” and that it applied to nearly 60 players from 19 clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries.

The statement added: “This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month



Full statement: https://t.co/JBl6FuzUNC pic.twitter.com/EJiZaODub1 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2021

“Extensive discussions have taken place with both the FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

“If required to quarantine on return from red-list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.

“This period takes into consideration 10 days of hotel quarantine on return to England but does not include any additional time that would be required for players to regain match fitness.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned.

Expand Close Richard Masters (centre) spoke of concern for players’ welfare (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Masters (centre) spoke of concern for players’ welfare (Mike Egerton/PA)

“However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

“Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted.

“We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions.”

The issue of players travelling to red-list countries needing to quarantine for 10 days in a managed hotel after flying back to Britain is exacerbated by FIFA’s recent decision to extend the September and October international windows in South America by two days to catch up on postponed fixtures.

Expand Close Mohamed Salah will not released to play with Egypt (Joe Giddens/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mohamed Salah will not released to play with Egypt (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Premier League’s statement said clubs had also “discussed their dissatisfaction” with that decision by the world governing body, adding: “This places additional international obligations on players from that region, to the detriment of their availability to represent their clubs.

“FIFA was urged to work with all stakeholders to ensure an agreeable conclusion can be reached on the issue.”

The Premier League’s statement comes with the Egyptian Football Association having already confirmed that Liverpool would not be allowing Mohamed Salah to join up with his country’s squad because of red-list restrictions.

The Reds also have a trio who play for Brazil, another country on the red list, in Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.