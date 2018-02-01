Premier League clubs double previous January record to spend over £450m

Premier League clubs doubled their previous spending record for a January transfer window as the total hit £450million on deadline day.

Arsenal’s £56m capture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, and the subsequent sale of Olivier Giroud to Chelsea, helped spending reach unprecedented heights.

And late moves for strikers Jordan Hugill and Alexander Sorloth, to West Ham and Crystal Palace respectively, brought up the £450m landmark. The previous record for a winter window was £225m in 2011 after another deadline-day domino effect up front, when Chelsea spent £50m on Fernando Torres and Liverpool replaced him with Andy Carroll for £35m.

Last season came within £10m of that mark but even before this year’s window opened, there appeared little doubt the record would go as Liverpool got in early to line up the costliest deal of the month, signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75m. The record was confirmed when Manchester City spent £57m on Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte and as the deadline approached, Wednesday saw over £150m spent on new players.

Tottenham spent £25m on Lucas Moura, Andre Ayew returned to Swansea in an £18m move from West Ham and Stoke signed Galatasaray’s Badou Ndiaye for £14m in the other big-money deals. Earlier in the window, Everton spent over £20m apiece on Theo Walcott – who spent deadline day scoring twice in a win over Leicester – and Cenk Tosun while Giroud was one of three £15m-plus Chelsea signings along with Ross Barkley and Emerson Palmieri.

One of the month’s biggest deals was a holdover from the last window, as Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester for £22m having missed the August deadline by seconds.

Press Association