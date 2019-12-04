Sport Soccer

Wednesday 4 December 2019

Premier League as it happened: Liverpool turn on the style against Everton as Man United beat Tottenham

Divock Origi scored twice against Everton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Divock Origi scored twice against Everton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Independent.ie Sportsdesk

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool cemented their position at the top of the Premier League with a win over their struggling Merseyside neighbours Everton and Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Tottenham boss as he lost on his return to Manchester United. Her is how a night of high drama unfolded

Online Editors

