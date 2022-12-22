Premier League aim to implement concussion subs from next season

The Premier League is hoping more time will be taken in accessing concussions and head injuries. Photo: Sportsfile

The Premier League has made a formal application to trial temporary concussion substitutions next season after consulting medical experts at all 20 of its top-flight clubs.

There is growing pressure on world football’s governing bodies to introduce temporary substitutes in football, especially after more high-profile head injuries were suffered by players at the World Cup in Qatar.

And now the Premier League, along with France’s Ligue 1 and MLS in the United States, has submitted a request to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to trial temporary subs at the start of the 2023/’24 season.

The Premier League’s argument is that the changes would allow physios to assess players for concussions in their team dressing room, in a less high-pressure environment, rather than hurriedly examining head injuries on the pitch.

The three leagues are not expected to learn whether their application has been successful or not until March, and not all prominent European leagues are supportive of the push for change.

Earlier this season, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) said that the current rules, which only allow for permanent concussion substitutes, are not protecting players.

During the World Cup, campaigners accused world football of taking a “stone age” approach to brain injuries after Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was allowed to play on against England following a sickening blow to the head.

The Premier League is also planning to issue updated guidance to all of its clubs on how to lower the risk of their players developing head injuries. This will include further guidance on heading the ball in training as well as discussions around neck strengthening exercises.

Meanwhile, the Premier League is understood to have no immediate plans to adopt FIFA’s new approach to stoppage time, which led to many longer-than-usual matches at the World Cup.

Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s refereeing chief, ordered a clampdown on time-wasting at the World Cup but the Premier League’s officials do not intend to follow their lead this season.

The average length of Premier League matches so far this season has been 98 minutes and five seconds, compared to an average match length of 101 minutes and 34 seconds during the World Cup group stages.

In Premier League games, the ball has been in play for an average of 55 minutes and 18 seconds of those matches, compared to an average time of 58 minutes during the World Cup.

Rather than extending stoppage time at the end of each half, Premier League referees are being instructed to restart matches as soon as possible after breaks in play and to be robust with any time-wasting that takes place.

One area in which they could adopt FIFA’s new time-management approach would be in adding on more time to account for goal celebrations.

Such a move would not take place at any point this season, however, with the Professional Game Match Officials Board instead preferring to review the situation in the summer.

