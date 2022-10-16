Power of Donegal connection propels Irish drive to glory

In 2003, having returned to Ireland from a spell in New York, I settled into a few years of study in St Pat’s Drumcondra, going home to Donegal every weekend for club and county football.

My version of a J1 was a relocation home during the summer months for the championship season and working as a coach around the county. The typical life of an inter-county footballer, wild altogether.

Throughout July and August, most GAA clubs in the country run a Cúl Camp or summer camp of some kind, providing weary parents with much needed respite. The camps also serve college students in a different yet equally important manner, providing an opportunity to earn much-needed funds.

Out of the hundreds of children I coached over those few summers, I could only distinctly remember one. With an outrageous level of confidence for a 10-year-old completely warranted due to her talent, she was conspicuous by her pace, creativity and power on the ball. She was also a real character, cheeky in an endearing way. Twenty years ago the camps were made up predominantly of boys, so for a girl to stand out the way she did was quite incredible.

Then Donegal manager Maxi Curran and I both identified her as a definite future star. She would go on to play for Donegal, forming a brilliant full-forward partnership with Geraldine McLaughlin for a few seasons but didn’t make a huge impact in terms of success and trophies. It just wasn’t her time, but unimaginable success would come a few years later following huge personal sacrifices, the extent of which only she knows herself.

On Tuesday night she scored the winning goal that ensured Ireland qualified for their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup. During the team’s last training session before the qualifier against Scotland, Amber Barrett told Vera Pauw that she would score if given game-time. Thankfully, she has held the confidence she had as a child on a GAA pitch in Milford to ensure the most defining moment of her career so far and send Ireland to a World Cup.

I have previously discussed how various women’s sports in Ireland have been in very strong positions in the recent past to enact meaningful change to positively grow. I also questioned the will and desire of some associations at the time to enact that change.

The Irish women’s hockey team came second in the 2018 World Cup in London. In 2013, the women’s rugby team won their first Six Nations, completing the Grand Slam and the Triple Crown in the process and they won the competition again in 2015.

The year in between, at the 2014 World Cup, they created history by beating the All Blacks to win their pool and finish fourth overall. Both sports experienced short-term growth but have subsequently gone through difficult times mainly due to a lack of provision from their governing bodies to support a professional set-up.

I do not wish to diminish the achievements of those teams, or the past successes of other female athletes in this country, but Tuesday’s World Cup qualification feels bigger, mainly because of the extent to which soccer is embedded in the Irish psyche.

The Ireland soccer team’s World Cup qualification became a reality because of their ability to connect, both as individuals and as a collective. Ironically, however, it was a huge disconnect that was the catalyst to Tuesday’s historic achievement.

The threatened strike in April 2017 was a pivotal moment for the sport, if not for women’s sport in general on this island.

The players identified a failure to provide adequate support as the main factor behind years of stagnation and lack of success. A significant element in their successful campaign for pay and conditions to equal their male counterparts was the support shown to them by those men and the mutual respect and connection held by both sets of players.

That summer, Séamus Coleman and his team-mates agreed to reduce their playing fee and the FAI matched their contributions to ensure both sets of players would receive the same international appearance fee and have the same playing and performance conditions.

Expand Close Amber Barrett celebrates after scoring the decisive goal during the FIFA World Cup 2023 play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amber Barrett celebrates after scoring the decisive goal during the FIFA World Cup 2023 play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Last April Katie McCabe dismissed the idea of a change of venue for the team from Tallaght Stadium to the Aviva for the crucial World Cup Qualifier against Finland. “That connection with the fans, we don’t want to lose that. We love playing at Tallaght. I’d love to sell it out for that Finland game and have all the fans cheering us and have that engagement with us: whether that’s selfies, signing autographs. It’s massive for young girls and boys that look up to us and see us as role models. That’s something we want to continue, that connection we have with the fans.”

There is a deep-rooted sense of place for the team when they play in the Whitestown Way venue; it is their spiritual home and has given them the platform to grind out results when it matters most. It is the kind of stadium that brings a certain kind of atmosphere and makes the fans feel a closeness to the players. Interviews, videos, photographs of any of these players invariably hold a link to their fans. They are so open and transparent when expressing their gratitude for the support they receive makes them incredibly easy to absolutely adore. I would imagine that this week alone their fan base has multiplied significantly because they are authentic and relatable.

Vera Pauw presented Tony O’Donoghue with a signed jersey from all the players live on television after the victory in Hampden Park. “Tony, you have supported us the whole way,” she told him. “We wanted to send you a signed jersey if we qualified for the World Cup.” For Pauw and her team to think of such a gesture when preparing for the biggest game of their lives gives an insight into how they value the contribution of others to the collective cause.

On Wednesday, former head coach and player Sue Ronan, Ireland’s most-capped player and former captain Emma Byrne gave deserved plaudits to the players. There were wonderful images across social media of the players embracing and celebrating after the match with past players, including the legendary Olivia O’Toole, Ireland’s greatest ever player and all-time top scorer. This team has a respect for all those who have come before them, they acknowledge the connection between those who made sacrifices for the bigger picture and helped pave the way for the current crop to make history and secure their place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Amber Barrett’s post-match interview was a representation of the values of the whole squad, while also beautifully giving voice to the people of Donegal in remembering those tragically lost in Creeslough. There are no words to describe her interview, because her own were simply perfect.

The county has always had strong connections with the Irish senior team. Dolores Deasley from Drumkeen won almost 50 caps at centre-back between 1999 and 2006. Aged just 17 and wearing number 17 one of her earliest caps came in 1999 against the world champions, USA, in front of 30,000 people in the Foxboro Stadium, home to the New England Patriots.

“Gosh that was a long time ago now, madness,” she replied when I reminded her last week that she is the original Donegal Ireland senior international. Head coach of Jones College Women’s team in Mississippi for 15 years, she still remains connected with the Irish team.

Tuesday was special for her, “Absolutely brilliant. Very emotional actually. That’s been a long time coming.” Time passes but memories and connections remain.

The picture of the trio of Donegal players Amber Barrett, Roma McLaughlin, Ciara Grant along with fellow county woman and team stats technician Niamh McDaid standing in an empty Hampden Park holding a Donegal flag made so many hearts feel as full as they have been in a long time. Barrett’s goal finished a simple move consisting of seven touches and involving only three players but it has brought together a whole nation. Such is the power of connection.