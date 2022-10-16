Close

Premium

Power of Donegal connection propels Irish drive to glory

Nadine Doherty

Amber Barrett was always a star in making and her goal has lifted our hearts

Republic of Ireland's Amber Barrett, StatSports technician Niamh McDaid, Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant celebrate with a Donegal flag. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Amber Barrett celebrates after scoring the decisive goal during the FIFA World Cup 2023 play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland's Amber Barrett, StatSports technician Niamh McDaid, Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant celebrate with a Donegal flag. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland's Amber Barrett, StatSports technician Niamh McDaid, Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant celebrate with a Donegal flag. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Amber Barrett celebrates after scoring the decisive goal during the FIFA World Cup 2023 play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Amber Barrett celebrates after scoring the decisive goal during the FIFA World Cup 2023 play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Republic of Ireland's Amber Barrett, StatSports technician Niamh McDaid, Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant celebrate with a Donegal flag. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In 2003, having returned to Ireland from a spell in New York, I settled into a few years of study in St Pat’s Drumcondra, going home to Donegal every weekend for club and county football.

My version of a J1 was a relocation home during the summer months for the championship season and working as a coach around the county. The typical life of an inter-county footballer, wild altogether.

Most Watched

Privacy