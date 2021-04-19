| 10.5°C Dublin

Power grab by big clubs fails to recognise the importance of supporters to the game

John Aldridge

A member of the public poses for a photo in front of a sign posted by football fans opposing the European Super League outside Old Trafford. Photo: PA Wire Expand

A member of the public poses for a photo in front of a sign posted by football fans opposing the European Super League outside Old Trafford. Photo: PA Wire

ONCE again, football fans have been reminded that their voice no longer counts.

This used to the sport of the working man, the heartbeat of a community, the prize at the end of a working week. Yet the top six clubs in England have confirmed they don’t need their fans anymore by signing up for this highly-controversial Super League.

