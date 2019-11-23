Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho signs contract extension with Wolves

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho has signed a new contact with the club until 2022.

The Portuguese, who joined Wolves upon promotion to the Premier League in 2018, has made 66 appearances for the club and scored in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

“It was a very easy decision because I feel very good here,” Moutinho told the official Wolves website.

“It’s a big club that wants to do something good and I want to do my best to help.

“We did a great job last season and this season we’ll try to do better.

“That’s what we’re going to do and I’m going to try 100 per cent to help the club to improve.

“I feel very good. We won today, a very important win, and I signed a new contract.

“I’m very happy to help the team today and I hope to help for the new two, three years.”

Moutinho began his career at Sporting Lisbon before moving on to Porto and Monaco.

The 33-year-old, who has won over 100 caps for his country and helped Portugal to Euro 2016 glory, has featured in every Premier League fixture since moving to Molineux.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “It’s terrific news. In the time he’s been here, everyone has been able to see he’s a top player.

“Top performances on the pitch, top professionalism off the pitch. He has an amazing mentality and has made a really big impression on everyone at the football club.”

PA Media