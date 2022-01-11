Portadown withdraw contract offer for Dubliner Joe Gorman after fans’ backlash

Irish League side Portadown have withdrawn a contract offer for Dublin-born player Joe Gorman after a backlash by fans to his signing.

The source of the Portadown fans’ ire over signing defender Gorman is believed to have stemmed from a tweet sent by the player in 2014.

After a TV show by Ross Kemp from Belfast in 2014, a tweet posted on Gorman's Twitter account said "Ross Kemp in Belfast talking about the Troubles. Wouldn't you just love to open up on all them Orangemen."

At the time Gorman was playing for Scottish side Inverness Caledonian Thistle and he was suspended by the club.

Last week Portadown said they had signed Gorman but today they confirmed the deal was off.

"After further discussions this deal has not been concluded. We wish Joe all the best for his future career," the club said.

Gorman (27) moved to England from Cherry Orchard as a 16-year-old, returning to Ireland in 2014 where he lined out for Bray Wanderers and Drogheda United before a second spell cross-channel and then played for Cliftonville, Longford Town and Galway United.