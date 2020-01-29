Police seeking gang who attacked home of Man United chief Woodward

Cheshire Police have launched an investigation into an attack on the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Videos shared on social media on Tuesday night appear to show hooded people outside a property in a Cheshire village throwing flares over the gate, while graffiti was reportedly sprayed on a fence.

United have condemned the attack and threatened life bans and prosecution for those involved.

Officers will liaise with security officials over the coming days to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved Cheshire Police

“At around 10.45pm on Tuesday, 28 January, Cheshire police were notified of an incident of criminal damage that had taken place earlier this evening with a large group targeting a property in the Nether Peover area,” said a police statement.

“Thankfully no-one was harmed and officers will liaise with security officials over the coming days to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved.”

Woodward, who is married with two young children, is reported to have not been at home at the time of the attack.

United’s statement condemned the “unwarranted attack”.

A number of fans have made their discontent with Ed Woodward known (Martin Rickett/PA).

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with the police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack,” the club said.

“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution.

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.”

