Police reassure Liverpool and Man City over matchday safety concerns

Merseyside Police insist a “comprehensive and appropriate” operation is in place for Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

City are reported to have contacted their opponents about the arrival of the team coach at Anfield after a social media post urged supporters to greet the teams with “pyros and pints”.

In their Champions League quarter-final in April 2018 City’s coach was substantially damaged by items thrown at it on its approach to the ground, although their visit last season passed off without incident.

Police have confirmed they are aware of one posting on social media but insist they have the resources to handle the occasion.

“As with any match, a comprehensive and appropriate policing operation has been put in place ahead of Sunday’s game and we have liaised with both clubs and their supporter groups,” said Superintendent Paul White.

“We are aware of one poster on social media regarding a bus welcome. The corresponding last fixture ran smoothly and we are working to ensure this game can be enjoyed safely by all as well as minimising any disruption to local residents and roads.

“As with all Premier League fixtures at Anfield, we will have officers on duty at the ground, both uniformed and plain clothed, supported by mobile CCTV, provided by Liverpool City Council, and specialist resources including the Dog Section, mounted police and the National Police Air Service.

“We will also have a city-centre policing plan in place throughout the day. This is standard procedure.

“We know that this will be a busy operation and we hope that fans attending the match will act as ambassadors for their clubs.

“As usual we would ask fans with tickets to arrive at the ground as early as possible.

“Fans without tickets should not attend at all; they will not be allowed entry into the stadium.”

PA Media