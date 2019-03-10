A 27-year-old man has been charged with invading the pitch and assaulting Jack Grealish during Sunday's local derby between Birmingham and Aston Villa, West Midlands Police said.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with invading the pitch and assaulting Jack Grealish during Sunday's local derby between Birmingham and Aston Villa, West Midlands Police said.

Police charge a 27-year-old man after he attacks Jack Grealish as Aston Villa legend Paul McGrath gives his reaction

Paul Mitchell has been charged with invading the pitch and assault during the match between Birmingham City and Aston Villa. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Grealish responded to the incident in a dignified manner and then went on to score Villa's winner in a heated local derby, as they maintained their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Yet it was the incident with Grealish that dominated the post match analysis, with Aston Villa boss Dean Smith labelling the fan who went on to the pitch a "mindless moron" while Birmingham manager Garry Monk called for the strongest punishment.

Jack Grealish celebrates scoring the winner for Aston Villa against Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)

"Security should be better, it's why we kick off at 12pm on a Sunday to keep them out of the pub," said Smith.

"Unfortunately some mindless moron has gone on the pitch and attacked Jack and then you have 15,000 idiots clapping him as well which doesn't help.

"It's disgraceful, we have to educate society a little bit.

"He is a mature lad, has matured an awful lot and the way he handled the whole thing was excellent. The only way to answer that was to score the winner, which he did.

"We didn't talk about it (at half-time), his mind was totally on the game and I didn't want to distract him.

"The players' safety is paramount, they are going on to the pitch to entertain, that's their job. I'm all for local rivalry but there has to be a line drawn after this.

"I'd like to think most of the fans know it's wrong. As people we have to make sure it doesn't happen.

"I'm very proud with the way he handled it. He gets on with things. He is a terrific lad and terrific footballer."

This was the reaction of Villa legend Paul McGrath following an incident that shocked the football family:

You get what you deserve. Well done Jack well done Aston Villa , football has to protect their Assets. Does Jack get money from the EFL . For this assault. Here’s hoping Birmingham do the right thing. Well done Dean . #Respect. #UTV. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) March 10, 2019

Online Editors