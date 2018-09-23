Pogba urges United to cut loose at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has called on Manchester United to “attack, attack, attack” and bring the fear factor back to Old Trafford.

United have won their last three games on the road, seeing off Burnley, Watford and Young Boys with seven goals scored and only one conceded, but have seen their Premier League prospects dented on home turf.

They were held 1-1 by Wolves on Saturday, a result that might easily have been worse were it not for the excellence of goalkeeper David De Gea, having been thrashed 3-0 by Spurs in the previous home fixture.

Red Devils fans are not afraid to demand more aggressive football and Pogba recited the simple instructions of a terrace chant that has been heard all too often in recent years.

“When we are at home we should attack, attack, attack. That’s Old Trafford,” said the World Cup winner.

“We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake.

“Maybe the attitude should be better and we should play better because, again, we are at Old Trafford and we should just attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season.

“When we play like this it’s easier for us.”

Pogba turned in an enigmatic performance at the weekend, at his instinctive best when producing a deft assist for Fred but turning over possession in the lead-up to Joao Moutinho’s equaliser.

Overall he was outmatched by the consistent contributions of Moutinho and his fellow Portuguese Ruben Neves in midfield.

Neves, a 21-year-old who has reportedly turned heads at Manchester City, was admirably unfazed about the challenge of taking on United in front of 80,000 supporters.

“We’re never going to be afraid to play our football. They are not superheroes,” he said.

“They are players and if we do things well we can make it difficult for other teams. We want to play every game like it is the last game of our lives. It’s our job.

“You can’t think about what you’re going to do in the future until you’ve done things in the present.”

