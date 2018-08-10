Pogba pledges to perform ‘no matter what’s going on’
The midfielder took to social media after inspiring Manchester United to victory over Leicester.
Paul Pogba vowed to keep giving his all “no matter what’s going on” after his starring role in Manchester United’s season-opening win over Leicester.
The midfielder, a World Cup winner with France, has been the subject of speculation in recent days concerning both a possible transfer to Barcelona and his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.
He was handed the captain’s armband against the Foxes and set United on their way to a 2-1 victory with an early penalty – but appeared to allude to off-field issues in a post on his social media accounts after the game.
I’ll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what’s going on. #pogfeelings pic.twitter.com/naT9hLHomG— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 10, 2018
Pogba wrote: “I’ll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what’s going on. #pogfeelings”
While the Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday evening, clubs elsewhere in Europe can still buy players until the end of August and reports of a move to Barca have persisted.
Mourinho hailed Pogba’s “monster” performance after the game but also once more referenced United’s lack of signings this summer, saying: “I find myself with the market closed in a situation I did not think I would be in.”
Press Association