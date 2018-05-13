Mauricio Pochettino will tell Daniel Levy Tottenham must “take risks” to win trophies, when the pair sit down for crunch talks next week.

Mauricio Pochettino will tell Daniel Levy Tottenham must “take risks” to win trophies, when the pair sit down for crunch talks next week.

Pochettino to tell Tottenham chief Levy to ‘take risks’ in pursuit of trophies

Pochettino once again refused to be drawn on whether he will remain at Spurs’ helm next season, after his side’s 5-4 win over Leicester at Wembley sealed a third-place Premier League finish.

Former Argentina defender Pochettino has frequently been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, but insisted he will meet Spurs chairman Levy next week to plot his and the club’s way forward. “We need to talk a lot between us and the club,” said Pochettino.

“I think I have a very clear idea what we need to do; I don’t know if the club will be agreeing with me or not. “But we are going to talk, next week, to create the new project, or what I think what we need to do, together again, to try to improve.

“That is a little bit up to Daniel (Levy) of course, to the club, to be happy with us, because after four years I think we need to assess that period. “If we want to play and be real contenders for big, big trophies, yes, we need to review a little.

“First of all I need to speak with Daniel, then we will know what we are going to do. Until today it was so difficult to talk about the future. “I think Daniel is going to listen to me. But you know me and sometimes I have some crazy ideas.

“But you need to be brave. In this type of situation, with a club with our unbelievable fans, being brave is the most important, and to take risks.

“I think it’s a moment the club needs to take risks and if possible work harder than the previous season to be competitive again.”

Harry Kane and Erik Lamela both scored twice as Spurs edged out Leicester, who got a brace from Jamie Vardy with Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Iheanacho also on target. Though he refused to confirm he will be at Tottenham next season, Pochettino insisted Spurs must get creative to catch the Premier League’s biggest spenders. “Of course we are frustrated now, because we are close – but that’s the first step, to be close, to challenge the big sides, the sides that invest more than us,” said Pochettino.

“We cannot think we are the cleverest people in the world and that we will win trophies by spending small money.

“We need to think that our reality is different, because we are not this type of club that will invest crazy money. “Together we need to feel we are a special club. That will help us create that feeling, and then anything can happen in football.” Asked if he will be Tottenham manager at the start of next season, Pochettino added: “In football you never know. I repeat my last press conference, today 100 per cent I feel I am here.

“But for me the most important is to feel that tomorrow, everything can change. It’s out of my hands, it’s not my decision, to be here or not. I depend on my bosses.” Leicester boss Claude Puel distanced himself from speculation linking him with a summer switch to French club St Etienne, insisting he will respect his Foxes contract. “I think for me I’m contracted with Leicester and when I have a contract I respect my contract,” said Puel.

“It’s not for me, myself, to look at other opportunities. “When we work with all the squad, the staff, the players, we cannot be thinking about anything other than the future at Leicester. It’s just this.”

Press Association