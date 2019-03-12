Pochettino repeated ‘you know what you are’ in angry confrontation – Mike Dean

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino repeatedly told Mike Dean “you know what you are” when he confronted the referee after last month’s 2-1 defeat to Burnley.

Pochettino was hit with a two-game touchline ban and fined £10,000 by the Football Association, which has now published its written reasons for the punishment.

Dean revealed that, following their confrontation on the pitch, Pochettino was waiting for him in the tunnel at Turf Moor and had to be escorted away by Burnley security staff.

In his match referee’s report, Dean said: “At the conclusion of the game I was approached on the field of play by the Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino and some members of his coaching staff including first-team coach Jesus Perez.

“Mr Pochettino acted in a very irresponsible and aggressive manner. He wouldn’t stop saying ‘you know what you are, you know what you are’. I asked him to explain and he repeated ‘you know what you are’.

“I then said on numerous occasions to go away at least 10 times and he wouldn’t get out of my personal space and then aggressively pointed his finger just a few inches from my face, again saying ‘you know what you are’.

“Mr Pochettino then left me alone and left the field of play. When I reached the tunnel he was waiting at the top of the stairs again saying ‘you know what you are’ and had to be escorted to the dressing room by security staff from Burnley.”

The FA concluded Pochettino’s actions were “a persistent display of unacceptable and disrespectful behaviour” which “tarnishes the image of the game”.

It also revealed Pochettino’s subsequent public apology to Dean, and his previously good disciplinary record, saved him from a heavier sanction.

The FA commission found the incident warranted a three-match touchline suspension and a fine of £16,000.

However, the report said: “We consider that (Pochettino’s) previous exemplary record, admission and apology entitles us to reduce the sanction to one of a two-match touchline suspension.

“The commission was particularly impressed at the fact that (Pochettino) did have the courage to make his apology in a very public manner and accordingly, in our judgment, some additional credit can be given to reduce the fine to one of £10,000.”

Pochettino served the first match of his ban in the 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Saturday and will also be in the stands when Liverpool visit Wembley on March 31.

Press Association