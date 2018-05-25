Mauricio Pochettino will be the man to lead Tottentham into a “significant period in the club’s history” after signing a new five-year contract.

Pochettino looks to the future with Tottenham

The Argentinian, whose previous deal ran until 2021, penned fresh terms on Wednesday, ending speculation he could leave Spurs this summer.

Pochettino appeared to cast doubt on his future at the end of the season by challenging the club to match his own ambition and “take risks” in the transfer window. 🗣️ Mauricio: "We are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years."#COYS pic.twitter.com/851m8C1XE4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 24, 2018 He held talks with Daniel Levy last week and they obviously went well, with Pochettino staying to guide Tottenham into their rebuilt White Hart Lane stadium, when they will play Champions League football for a third successive season.

He told the club’s official website: “I am honoured to have signed a new

long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the

club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new

world-class stadium. “This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs

in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years.

✍️ Mauricio has signed a new five-year deal with the Club, which runs until 2023. #COYS 🙌 A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on May 24, 2018 at 8:02am PDT “Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football

club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable

success. “This is a special club – we always strive to be creative in the way we work

both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order

to achieve the success this club deserves.”

Pochettino joined the club in 2014 from Southampton and has delivered Premier League finishes of fifth, third, second and third, ensuring Champions League football for three years in a row. Their third place finish this season was particularly impressive considering the

spending of their top-four rivals and the fact they played their home games at

Wembley.

"It's one of the most exciting jobs in world football"



Mauricio Pochettino on his new @SpursOfficial deal ▶️ https://t.co/0U59jZTRxZ pic.twitter.com/MNjhtEjIOs — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2018 He has developed Spurs with a young group of players, playing in an exciting

fashion and has nurtured talent such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and

Danny Rose into top class players.

But there has been a growing clamour to underline Spurs’ rise to the top of the

English game with trophies, leading to Pochettino’s surprise comments at the end of the season.

Time will tell whether Pochettino will get what he wants in the transfer window

this summer – but Levy is excited for the future. Levy said: “I am delighted that we have agreed a new, extended contract with

Mauricio. 🗣️ Chairman Daniel Levy on Mauricio’s new contract.#COYS pic.twitter.com/2PA9OY5miz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 24, 2018 “We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history.

“Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a

style of play our fans have loved watching.

“I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio.” Pochettino’s backroom staff of Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed new deals.

Press Association