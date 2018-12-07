Pochettino insists he remains committed to Spurs amid rumoured United interest

Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated his commitment to Tottenham despite admitting a top-four finish is probably the best they can hope for.

Reports have surfaced linking Pochettino with Manchester United but the Argentinian insists he is more than satisfied with the “recognition” he receives at Spurs.

“Tottenham has given me value,” he said. “I feel happy here in Tottenham because I feel the recognition for our job. We feel that.

Pochettino is a happy man (John Walton/PA)

“When (chairman) Daniel Levy extended my contract for five years, it is because he believed in that moment and period, we are the best people to manage this boat and this club. It is recognition for us.

“I don’t need to listen about what goes around. The most important thing is how you are made to feel in your home.”

Nevertheless Spurs remain a distant third behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, a situation Pochettino cannot see changing anytime soon.

“We try to improve but the way that we improve is not in the way of maybe another team,” he added.

“That is why our project is to be consistent in many years and try to improve every season, and we will see whether it is enough or not.

“At the moment it is clear that Manchester City is above everyone. It is City again and Liverpool.

“I think the most important thing is to keep going and fighting to be in a good position. Like many clubs say, to be in the top four is a massive success. And for us to be in the top four is more than success.

“I think the first step is to try and be consistently in the top four.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino insists playing at Wembley remains a “gift” despite Tottenham’s prolonged stay at the national stadium.

Full-back Danny Rose this week voiced his frustration at the club’s extended tenure at the national stadium as they wait for their new ground to be ready.

Danny Rose is a Wembley regular (Adam Davy/PA)

Many Tottenham fans seem to agree, with just 33,012 turning up to watch the midweek win over Southampton.

But Pochettino has launched a passionate defence of Tottenham’s temporary home.

“When you love football like we do, always you hear about Wembley. It was always a dream to play at Wembley,” he said.

“I played there in 2000 with my national team at the old Wembley and it was a dream come true. Now every week or two to have the possibility to play at Wembley is a gift.

“For me it’s about enjoying every day, going down the North Circular I think it is, when I look at the arch I say ‘thank you’ because every game I play at Wembley is a gift.”

