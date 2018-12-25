Pochettino believes his big stars have a ‘massive platform’ at Tottenham

Speculation continues about the future of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino but the Argentinian believes he has created the right environment for players to be able to commit long-term to the club.

Speculation continues about the future of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino but the Argentinian believes he has created the right environment for players to be able to commit long-term to the club.

Sunday’s 6-2 win at Everton moved Spurs to within two points of second-placed Manchester City, themselves four behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, and they now have a chance to make a title bid.

Pochettino continues to be linked with Manchester United, who sacked Jose Mourinho last week, but he is more concerned about the likes of Christian Eriksen, who is entering the final 18 months of his deal.

Christian Eriksen has just 18 months left on his Tottenham contract (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Football is so dynamic. It is changing every day, every season. You know it’s many things you depend on: not only your decision, it’s the player’s decision,” he said.

“Of course, the decision is going to happen, at the end of the season, or another decision is going to happen in the next few days, in January.

“I hope we are going to keep the best decision for the club, hope that the player can take the best decision for them and for their future and the club.

“I think we (have) created a massive platform that the players are enjoying.

“I remember when we arrived in every single press conference in the first six months it always was about, ‘How?’.

“How to reduce the gap of the top? How to reduce the gap to the top four? How to be competitive in the big games? How to be consistent? How? How? How?

“After four and a half years I think we’re in a very good position but now the last step is the most difficult step.”

Pochettino, whose side snatched a last-gasp equaliser at the Nou Camp to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Borussia Dortmund, believes Spurs have what it takes to compete against the very best.

Lucas Moura’s last-gasp equaliser against Barcelona qualified Spurs for the last 16 of the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)

“It looks so close but sometimes it’s not so close. Of course, we believe in our quality, we believe a lot in the way we play,” he added.

“We’re in a very good position: last 16 of the Champions League, semi-final of the EFL Cup, we haven’t started yet the FA Cup, we’re third in the Premier League table.

“We’re doing a fantastic job but the competition doesn’t wait for you. You need to show again your quality and that you’re ready again to show your competition in for me what is the best competition in the world.”

Press Association