Pochettino backs Kane to break Premier League season goals record

Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane can break the number of Premier League goals scored in one season following his second-half brace in Tottenham's 4-0 dismantling of Everton on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane can break the number of Premier League goals scored in one season following his second-half brace in Tottenham's 4-0 dismantling of Everton on Saturday.

Kane bagged his 97th and 98th top-flight goals for Spurs against a worryingly off-colour Everton to surpass Teddy Sheringham as the north London club's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

The England international now has 20 goals this term to leave him just 11 shy of the leading number of strikes in a 38-game Premier League season - a record held by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez - and 14 away from Andy Cole and Shearer's joint haul of 34 during a 42-match campaign. Asked if Kane could break the record with 15 games still to play, Pochettino said: "He can do everything because of his mentality and how he is as a professional. He can achieve all he wishes and he wants.

"It is unbelievable the way that he is able to work and his willingness. He is always thinking to try to improve, improve, improve, score goals and improve for the team. "His mentality is always collective and that is always important to explain. He has scored a lot of goals but his mentality is to help the team, work for the team, and that is what makes him a special player."

Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Tottenham at Wembley with his fifth consecutive home league goal - the first Spurs player to do so since Jermain Defoe back in 2004 - before Kane doubled their lead moments after the interval. Kane was on hand to tap home his second of the night shortly before the hour mark with Christian Eriksen completing the rout in the closing stages.

Spurs headed into the match on a 10-game unbeaten streak at home and knew that a victory would leave them just three points behind Chelsea, who recorded a goalless draw against 10-man Leicester, and level with Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday. Reflecting on his new record, Kane, 24, told BT Sport: "I always say, it is something I'm very proud of but it's on to the next one, we've got to keep going.

''These boys are great, they set me up and we've got to keep going and winning games. Hopefully I'll keep scoring."

For all of Tottenham's brilliance, Everton failed to register a single shot on target and - following a strong start under Sam Allardyce - they are now without a win from their last six matches.

Wayne Rooney thought he had opened the scoring for the Toffees only for his header to be correctly disallowed for offside. Allardyce felt Kane's opening goal could also have been ruled out. "The disappointing thing for us is, what would the game have finished like had we scored the first goal when Wayne's got disallowed?" Allardyce said. "Or what would the game have gone like if Harry's goal would have been disallowed - because I think it's offside looking on the laptop.

"What I can't excuse is out capitulation after we went 2-0 down. But for Jordan Pickford they would have had more goals today and I'm hugely disappointed in the professionalism of my players."

Press Association