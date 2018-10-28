'Please God, he will be OK' - Harry Redknapp reflects on the moment his friend Glenn Hoddle collapsed

Harry Redknapp has spoken of his shock after his long-time friend Glenn Hoddle collapsed on Saturday, with the Tottenham legend in a 'serious' condition in hospital.

Former England manager Hoddle appeared to be in good spirits as he celebrated his 61st birthday, playing football with Robbie Savage and Paul Ince moments before he collapsed in front of the BT Sport cameras.

"He was fine one second and then the next second he was on the floor," Redknapp told the Mail. "I don't know what caused it but it was obviously very serious right away.

"It was a desperate situation and you just think 'Please God, he will be OK". You won’t meet a nicer guy than Glenn. It was a great day, it was his birthday, we were all having fun and a laugh and without warning he was on the floor.

"It was really upsetting to see. Obviously we all wish him and his family well and I hope he can make a speedy and full recovery. That is the most important thing.

"I have known Glenn ever since he first burst on to the scene. He is a great football man and a great guy. I've never heard him have a cross word with anyone. He is an absolute gentleman and we are all praying for him."

Worst experience of my life today , thoughts and prayers with Glenn and his family , so proud of our bt sport team today , all heroes especially Simon — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) October 27, 2018

BT Sport host Savage tweeted his sympathy for Hoddle as he thanked BT Sport sound man Simon Daniels for his efforts in trying to revive Hoddle.

Robbie Savage gave Hoddle a birthday cake shortly before he fell ill

A spokesman for Hoddle said: "Earlier today Glenn collapsed at the BT Sport studios. He received immediate medical attention on set and was subsequently transferred by paramedics to hospital in London.

"The condition is serious but Glenn is currently receiving specialist treatment and responding well.

"Glenn's family are with him and would like to thank everyone that has sent their support. They have also asked for their privacy to be respected at this time."

