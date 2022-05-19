Pitch invasions could be punished with stadium closures after ‘assault’ on Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp before the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground. Photo: PA

Clubs could face partial stadium closures as a punishment for pitch invasions, as a Nottingham Forest fan was charged with assault for attacking Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp after Tuesday’s Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.

The FA are investigating the scenes which marred the aftermath of Forest’s win on penalties, including the incident which left Sharp needing stitches and a melee involving Blades forward Oli McBurnie and Forest fans.

Heightened security is set to be in place for the play-off final at Wembley between Forest and Huddersfield on May 29.

The fan suspected of head-butting Sharp was due at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with assault and entering the field of play at a match, after being held in custody overnight.

Nottinghamshire police assistant chief constable Rob Griffin said: “Cases such as this hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder. Incidents are treated extremely seriously, and people involved will be held to account.”

Footage has emerged of McBurnie tussling with Forest fans. He has been accused of a stamping on one.

The EFL are assisting the FA and police with their investigations and said yesterday: “We recognise this lawlessness is being conducted by a small minority. However, it is not acceptable for fans to enter the field of play.

“This summer we will consider what further measures are at our disposal, including capacity reductions.”

