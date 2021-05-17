Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Tottenham need an ‘ambitious’ new manager

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants his side to appoint an “ambitious” new manager.

Spurs are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese’s sacking last month and are understood to have compiled a shortlist.

Ryan Mason is in temporary charge until the end of the season and looks like he could guide them to European qualification after a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday put their top-six hopes in their own hands.

The new appointment will have a big job on his hands to rebuild Spurs, but it is still an enticing role, with the likes of Harry Kane at his disposal and a £1billion new stadium.

Hojbjerg, who scored and assisted Kane against Wolves, did not want to give too much away when asked about a new boss, but said: “It is a difficult question, it is not one I can answer, or one I want to answer.

“But Tottenham is an ambitious club and we need an ambitious coach.”

Hojbjerg, a contender for the club’s player of the season, conceded his side have under-achieved but wants to make sure they secure Europa League qualification.

Spurs were hoping for big things this campaign and topped the Premier League before Christmas and also reached the Carabao Cup final.

But their target in the remaining two games is now to achieve a place in the Europa League, with Hojbjerg admitting himself that any top-four ambitions would need a miracle.

They had loftier hopes at the start of the season, but the Dane is keen for Spurs to finish above West Ham and take what they can get.

“We really want to be there, we really want to be a part of it,” he said.

“We don’t only want to be a part of it, we want to win it as well. So it will be fantastic to get into the Europa League and try and win it.

“It’s always good to finish above the rivals but most important is to reach the target.

“We haven’t reached the ultimate target that we wanted to reach. We had a cup final so we had the chance to win some silverware, we didn’t do that, so the disappointment is of course there.

“But now we have to be in the present and the present is to achieve and try and be part of the top six, top five and miraculously top four. Again we will try and do our things and see what happens.”

Wolves have little to play for in the last two games and are condemned to a bottom-half finish.

Daniel Podence missed the match in north London with a groin problem and boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed he is due to have surgery on Monday.

“He is going to have surgery at 8am,” he said. “He is going to do surgery, solving a problem that has been dragging for some while and this is the right moment to solve it so he can return better.”

