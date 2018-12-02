Pickford: I’ll bounce back from Anfield blunder

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford apologised to fans for his blunder which handed Liverpool a 1-0 victory in the Merseyside derby at Anfield but insists he is mentally strong enough to bounce back.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford apologised to fans for his blunder which handed Liverpool a 1-0 victory in the Merseyside derby at Anfield but insists he is mentally strong enough to bounce back.

The England international misjudged a looping, spinning mis-kicked shot from Virgil Van Dijk, allowing it to bounce onto the top of the crossbar instead of tipping it behind.

The ball dropped down for Divock Origi to bundle home the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

“I will say sorry to the Everton fans again, because I know how much it means to them,” said the 24-year-old, who also went over to apologise to the visiting supporters at the final whistle.

“As players, we know how much it means to us. Look, you make mistakes every now and again.

“The ball spun and as I tried to flick it over, my hand hit the bar. I think it is the Everton luck when we come to Anfield.

“It’s not something you can learn and train and get better from. It’s just a freak incident. You move on and get better.

“There is always a case as a goalkeeper… if you make an error it will lead to a goal. Unfortunately, it has been me today.

“There’s nothing I can do about it now. I’m strong mentally and I will get over it.

“I will be ready for Newcastle on Wednesday. We know we held our own against a good Liverpool side for 96 minutes.”

It was a harsh end to a derby in which both Pickford and his opposite number Alisson Becker had produced good saves to keep their rivals at bay.

Alisson had some consoling words for Pickford at the final whistle – and that was appreciated.

“I couldn’t hear what he said exactly but it was nice and it showed a bit of respect,” he added.

“That football game was played with respect, there was nothing malicious – just a very good game of football.

“It’s unfortunate for me but I think it was a good game for everyone on outside to watch.”

Pickford is determined not to let the error derail what has been a good year for him, having established himself as England manager Gareth Southgate’s first-choice by performing well at the summer’s World Cup.

“I don’t sleep well after many games, really, but we have got a game on Wednesday and I will show people what I can do,” he said.

“You can’t practice what happened there in training. You just have to get on with it and I will show you my character.”

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Press Association