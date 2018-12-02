Pickford error hands Liverpool derby day victory

Jordan Pickford’s costly blunder allowed Divock Origi to score an extraordinary stoppage-time winner for Liverpool at the end of a dramatic day of Premier League derbies.

Jordan Pickford’s costly blunder allowed Divock Origi to score an extraordinary stoppage-time winner for Liverpool at the end of a dramatic day of Premier League derbies.

Origi capitalised on a mistake from Everton goalkeeper Pickford in the sixth minute of time added on to spark jubilant scenes as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp raced on to the Anfield pitch to celebrate before the match was over.

Liverpool’s 1-0 win – harsh on an Everton side who had battled hard for 90 minutes – came out of nowhere.

Virgil Van Dijk horribly miskicked a shot following a long ball towards the area, but as players from both sides gave it up for a goal-kick, Origi put pressure on Pickford and capitalised as the ball bounced twice off the crossbar and back into play.

The win sees Liverpool close back to within two points of leaders Manchester City.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal scored three times in the second half as they came from behind to beat Tottenham 4-2 in a heated north London derby and climb above their neighbours into fourth place.

Spurs led 2-1 at the break as quickfire goals from Eric Dier and Harry Kane – the latter a penalty – had turned the game around following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s spot-kick for the Gunners.

But Aubameyang levelled in the second half before quick goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira settled it, with Tottenham’s misery compounded by a late red card for Jan Vertonghen.

The result leaves the rivals level on points but Arsenal, unbeaten in the league since losing their first two matches of the season, go fourth on goal difference.

Claudio Ranieri had no joy on his return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea eked out a somewhat fortunate 2-0 win over Fulham.

Pedro struck early on but Chelsea were unconvincing and were not comfortable until Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck with eight minutes left.

Pedro needed only four minutes to open the scoring, set up by N’Golo Kante, whose performances have been criticised by Maurizio Sarri in recent weeks.

The win, combined with Arsenal’s victory, puts Chelsea in third place, one point ahead of the north London rivals and five behind Liverpool.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Press Association