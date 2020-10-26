Philippe Coutinho hit by injury blow

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho injured his left hamstring in his side's 3-1 home defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, effectively ruling him out of his side's Champions League showdown away to Juventus on Wednesday.

Coutinho, Barca's record signing, played the full 90 minutes and passed up a clear scoring opportunity with the game poised at 1-1.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos praised his side for digging deep after a nightmarish week in which they suffered shock defeats to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ramos scored a crucial penalty in the second half to put Madrid in front again after Barca's Ansu Fati had cancelled out Federico Valverde's opener, while Luka Modric made sure of the points with a late strike.

"We knew how to brush aside the criticism. We had to be united after an awful week for us, there was no time for us to sulk," Ramos told reporters.

"Overall, we played very well, we showed lots of commitment and proved that criticism doesn't damage us and that we'll always keep on going. This win will do a lot for our mental strength."

In Italy, Lorenzo Insigne and his younger brother Roberto scored for opposing sides yesterday as Napoli came from behind to win 2-1 away to promoted Benevento in Serie A.

Roberto Insigne, the younger of the two, stunned Napoli by scoring his first Serie A goal before Lorenzo levelled on the hour and substitute Andrea Petagna won the game for the visitors who moved into second place.

In Germany, Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 with talisman Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick making him the first player to score 10 goals in the first five rounds of games in the Bundesliga.

However, full-back Alphonso Davies looks set for up to eight weeks out after sustaining angle ligament damage in just the second minute of the game.

Indo Sport