Phil Neville’s son Harvey signs contract with Manchester United

The 16-year-old, who will now link up with the United Academy, has shared a photograph of himself signing the agreement via Instagram.

Harvey Neville signs for Manchester United (@harvey.neville/Instagram)

He wrote: “I am very proud and excited to have signed for the club I have supported my whole life @manchesterunited.”

Neville previously played at United as a junior before moving to Manchester City and then to Valencia when his father took up a coaching position with the Spanish club.