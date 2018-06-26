Sport Soccer

Tuesday 26 June 2018

Phil Neville’s son Harvey signs contract with Manchester United

Neville will link up with the United Academy having previously played at United as a junior.

There is now another Neville on the books at Old Trafford (Anthony Devlin/Empics)
By Andy Hampson, Press Association Sport

Harvey Neville, the son of Phil Neville, has signed a contract with Manchester United.

The 16-year-old, who will now link up with the United Academy, has shared a photograph of himself signing the agreement via Instagram.

ipanews_c0ed60fc-ded9-4b13-a999-80fd71b9a40e_embedded870244
Harvey Neville signs for Manchester United (@harvey.neville/Instagram)

He wrote: “I am very proud and excited to have signed for the club I have supported my whole life @manchesterunited.”

Neville previously played at United as a junior before moving to Manchester City and then to Valencia when his father took up a coaching position with the Spanish club.

ipanews_c0ed60fc-ded9-4b13-a999-80fd71b9a40e_embedded870266
Harvey Neville poses with his United shirt (@philipneville18 Instagram)

Phil Neville, 41, and his brother Gary were members of United’s famed ‘Class of 92’ which enjoyed considerable success under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

He also played for Everton and earned 59 caps for England and is is currently manager of England Women.

Phil Neville wrote: “Proud of you @harvey.neville. Go follow your dreams!”

Press Association

