Midfielder Philip Billing admits it was an easy decision to make the switch to Bournemouth.

Midfielder Philip Billing admits it was an easy decision to make the switch to Bournemouth.

Phil fits the Bill for Bournemouth as midfielder seals move from Huddersfield

The 23-year-old completed his reported £15million-plus transfer, which provides SkyBet Championship side Huddersfield with a record fee for a player sale, to become the club’s third signing of the summer.

“As soon as I heard of the club’s interest, there was never any doubt in my mind,” Billing told afcb.co.uk after following the moves made previously by defenders Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey.

Can we have the bill please? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BbzrqjM5y2 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 29, 2019

“It was an easy decision to make to come into a squad which is full of talented, international players and working with a manager of Eddie Howe’s quality.”

Billing joined Huddersfield’s youth set-up in 2013, making his first-team debut in April 2014 and playing 91 times in total, scoring six goals.

However, when it became clear he wanted to leave, boss Jan Siewart effectively sidelined him in pre-season until a suitable offer was received.

Phil made it clear to me that he saw his future away from Huddersfield Town,” the German told Huddersfield’s website.

Billing was a strong performer in the Premier League for Huddersfield (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“We were open to that, but we made it clear that the club would not accept anything below the value we placed on him.

“At the same time, I want the players in our squad to be totally committed to what we are doing here and that is why Phil hasn’t been involved with the first team during pre-season.

“This transfer suits everyone and I genuinely wish Phil all the best for the future.”

PA Media