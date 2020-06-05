Phase Two: Increased training numbers and a return for racing as sport handed boost

Sport has been given a boost in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, with the government giving the all clear for up to 15 people to train in a group from June 8.

Horse and greyhound racing will also be able to resume behind closed doors when phase two of the road-map begins on Monday. Groups of up to 15, including trainers and coaches, may return to non-contact outdoor training activity (but not matches) while maintaining social distancing at all times.

This move comes ahead of a GAA meeting to ratify their own return to play road-map, with rugby already scheduled to resume at the end of August and League of Ireland discussions ongoing.

High-performance athletes, such as those included on the Sport Ireland International Carding Scheme and senior athletes in a National Governing Body that is in receipt of Sport Ireland High Performance Programme Funding, will also be permitted to return to training.

Speaking about the government decision, Sport Ireland CEO John Tracey said: "Sport Ireland welcomes the commitment of Government to high performance sport in Ireland. Since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place in March, the operations of our high performance programmes have been significantly affected.

"The athletes have shown great dedication in continuing to train on an individual basis in their remote environments. However, sports that are facility dependent or team based cannot easily replicate the benefits of training at their home environment.

"Sport Ireland has worked closely with our funded bodies to understand their requirements in order to return to training in a safe and controlled manner and has advocated on their behalf to ensure a prompt return with appropriate protocols in place. Sport Ireland would like to acknowledge Ministers Ross and Griffin for their support in enabling this to be facilitated."

