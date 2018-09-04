Peter Schmeichel sees Manchester United progress under Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel does not believe there is any dressing room disharmony at the club and feels the Red Devils are making progress under Jose Mourinho’s management.

There has been plenty of talk of tension at United, whose start to the Premier League season has seen them claim six points from four matches.

Mourinho’s men on Sunday men bounced back after consecutive losses against Brighton and Tottenham when they won 2-0 at Burnley.

Schmeichel told talkSPORT: “I don’t believe for one minute there is any unrest in that dressing room.

“I think they are working to a plan and it’s kind of going to plan. It’s not this unsuccessful place that I read about and listen to in the media.

“There’s a Europa League win, there’s a League Cup win, there’s two FA Cup finals (United won the 2016 final under Louis van Gaal and lost the 2018 one under Mourinho) and they were runners-up to an incredible Manchester City side last year. I think, all in all, that’s not too bad.

“What I see is progress; it’s getting better, we’ve got better players, more exciting players, players who are inspirational for the fans. People want to get to Old Trafford to see these guys play.

“At some point, everything will gel together and Jose will have the kind of team that he really wants and I’m sure that we’re going to see a much different Man United team and performance.”

Press Association