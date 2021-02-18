Peter Cherrie aiming for No 1 spot after return to Dundalk

Peter Cherrie, pictured back in 2014 during his first stint at Dundalk

Scottish keeper Peter Cherrie says he's determined to challenge for the No. 1 position at Dundalk after rejoining the club from Derry City.

The Scottish veteran made over 200 appearances for Dundalk between 2009 and 2014 and later played for Cliftonville, Bray Wanderers, Cork City and Derry City but Cherrie (37) has opted to move back to Oriel Park.

Having lost all three senior keepers from last season's squad, with a major hole left by the departure of Gary Rogers, Dundalk had already signed the Albanian-Italian Alessio Abibi, but Cherrie says he's keen to prove he should be in the side.

"It’s never been in my nature to come and sit on the bench," said Cherrie. "It’s just not in me. If that day comes, then I may as well retire.

"I’m here to push every single day and work every single day and I’ve told the coaching staff that. I might only have a couple of years left so I’ll be treating every day like it’s my last."

