Peter Beardsley 'on leave' from Newcastle amid bullying and racism allegations

Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley is on leave from Newcastle as an investigation into allegations of bullying and racism continues.

The 56-year-old met club officials for the second time in as many days on Tuesday and has agreed to stay away from work while the probe is completed.

A statement issued by the club said: "After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning, it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him. "It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until the conclusion of this investigation."

Former Newcastle and England star Beardsley attended a meeting with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard at St James' Park on Monday after reports over the weekend that complaints had been made against him. Press Association Sport understands he reported to the club's training ground as usual on Tuesday morning, but was summoned to the stadium once again with the announcement following several hours later.

The Magpies confirmed at the weekend that they had launched an investigation after a formal complaint of bullying was made by 22-year-old midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, backed by several team-mates. It later emerged that accusations had also been made by other players.

Beardsley, who made more than 300 appearances for Newcastle in two spells as a player, is currently in his second period as an Academy coach with the club. In 2003, he and Academy director Kenny Wharton were cleared of bullying by a Premier League inquiry.

