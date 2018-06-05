Sport Soccer

Tuesday 5 June 2018

Pepijn Lijnders returns to Liverpool in coaching role

The Dutchman left in January to take over NEC in Holland.

Pepijn Lijnders is back at Liverpool (Tim Goode/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Pepijn Lijnders has returned to Liverpool to take up a position in Jurgen Klopp’s coaching team.

The Dutchman ended a three-and-a-half year spell as a coach at Anfield in January to return home to take over NEC Nijmegen.

Lijnders guided NEC to third place in the second-tier Eerste Divisie in Holland but lost in the play-offs to Emmen and left the club just five months after taking over.

However, he has agreed to rejoin Klopp on Merseyside after accepting a senior position in the coaching set-up.

