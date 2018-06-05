Pepijn Lijnders returns to Liverpool in coaching role

The Dutchman ended a three-and-a-half year spell as a coach at Anfield in January to return home to take over NEC Nijmegen.

Lijnders guided NEC to third place in the second-tier Eerste Divisie in Holland but lost in the play-offs to Emmen and left the club just five months after taking over.

However, he has agreed to rejoin Klopp on Merseyside after accepting a senior position in the coaching set-up.